Three killed as heavy rains trigger floods and landslides in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: Heavy overnight rains pounded Himachal Pradesh, triggering floods and landslides that left three members of a family dead and submerged a bus stand in Mandi.

The incident took place in Bragta village in Boi panchayat in Nehri area of Sundernagar subdivision in Mandi district, where a massive landslide buried a house with five family members inside.

Villagers immediately launched a rescue effort and managed to pull out two people, who were critically injured and taken to the nearest hospital.

Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, Apoorv Devgan said that three bodies have been recovered while two persons have been rescued.

Superintendent of Police, Mandi, Sakshi Verma, said the incident occurred in the Nihri area when debris from a cliff slid onto a house.

The heavy downpour has also caused widespread damage to both public and private property.

In another incident, one person was swept away when a flash flood struck Dharampur market late last night.

Officials said the rains led to floods in Son and Bharand drains in Dharampur, resulting in flooding of the bus stand, damaging a workshop, pump houses, shops and over 20 buses.

A search operation is underway to trace the missing person.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri in his Facebook post said, "Dharampur bus stand, over two dozen HRTC buses, shops, pump house and workshop has been damaged."