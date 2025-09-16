At least 17 dead, 13 missing as floods, landslides wreak havoc in Dehradun, neighbouring areas

DEHRADUN: The retreating monsoon has unleashed a fresh wave of devastation across Uttarakhand, particularly in the capital city of Dehradun, where a series of cloudbursts and relentless heavy rainfall have claimed at least 17 lives and left 13 people missing.

The catastrophic downpour, which began Monday night, has caused widespread destruction, washing away roads, bridges, and homes, and turning rivers into raging torrents.

According to sources from the State Disaster Response Force, the situation remains critical. "Seventeen people have died after being swept away in rivers or buried under debris at different places, while over 13 individuals remain missing," an SDRF official stated, highlighting the grim toll. Separately, two old bodies were also recovered from the Mauth river, though their connection to the current disaster is yet to be established.

While rescue operations are underway, the district administration has officially confirmed 13 fatalities, three injuries, and 13 people reported missing as of Tuesday evening.

The Sahasradhara and Maldevta regions bore the brunt of the disaster. Rivers like Rispana and Bindal are flowing above danger levels, submerging several colonies and inundating houses with debris. Many shops and hotels have also been swept away by the raging waters.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted ground inspections of the affected areas, such as Maldevta and Kesarwala. He directed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations, assuring the affected families of full government support.