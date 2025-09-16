At least ten dead, 8 missing as floods and landslides wreak havoc in Dehradun, neighbouring areas

DEHRADUN: At least ten people were killed and around 8 were missing after a cloudburst late Monday night triggered torrential rain and widespread destruction in Dehradun.

The calamity, centred in Sahastradhara, struck in the early hours of Tuesday, unleashing flash floods that swept away hotels, shops and houses and caused severe damage to commercial establishments and vital infrastructure across the district with many feared to be trapped or swept away in the raging waters.

Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said damage has also been reported from Mal Devta in Dehradun and from Mussoorie.

Heavy overnight rains at various places in Uttarakhand damaged roads, houses and shops, and washed out a bridge early on Tuesday following the calamity that also triggered some landslides.

Teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations in the affected areas, while 300 to 400 people have been moved to safety, Suman highlighted.