Heavy rains trigger landslides, wreak havoc in Dehradun, neighbouring areas

In a post on X, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Received the sad news of shops getting damaged due to heavy rains in Sasthdhara, Dehradun, late last night. District administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations."

"I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard and am personally monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

The chief minister's office, in a post in Hindi on X, said that Dhami has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation in Uttarakhand following heavy showers.

They assured the state of all possible help and asserted that the Union government stands firmly with the people of Uttarakhand in this hour of crisis, according to the CMO.

Dhami is visiting the rain-affected areas of Dehradun district to review the situation on the ground. Local MLAs and senior officials are present with him. "The state government stands with every affected family. The administration is already on alert mode and the NDRF, SDRF, police and local administration are constantly active," the chief minister said.

Heavy rains caused the Song River to swell, flooding the nearby areas.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sadar, Hari Giri, said, "The water level is rising, and the flow is very strong right now. No deaths have been reported so far. Tourists were staying in the hotels."

Waterlogging has been reported in Dehradun's IT Park area, with water entering many offices, leaving people stranded.

"I have been stranded here since 5:30am. There is a lot of water. The car here has been stuck since last night and is submerged. Water has entered offices and basements," said Hrithik Sharma, a local.