Kashmir highway closure: CM Omar urges Centre to hand over NH-44 to J&K administration

SRINAGAR: The prolonged closure of the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway, the only road link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, has sparked widespread unrest among fruit growers and traders, who claim to have suffered losses exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. As the crisis escalates, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has spoken to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and urged the Centre to hand over control of the highway to the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

“Spoke to Union Minister @MORTHIndia @nitin_gadkari Sb regarding the situation along NH-44 and the lack of connectivity with the rest of the country along this vital link,” Omar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Calling the frustration of fruit growers “understandable”, he said, “They have been very patient for the first few days, but watching their hard work rot because @nhidcl is unable to stabilise the highway, their patience has worn thin, and that is totally understandable. Some concrete steps will be taken within the next 24 hours to address this problem, but I will wait for that to happen before saying more about the proposed plan of action.”

The 270-km-long highway was closed for traffic on 25 August due to extensive damage caused by heavy rainfall. While light motor vehicles have now been allowed, the movement of trucks remains restricted.