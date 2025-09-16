Oil minister Puri trashes claims of biofuel harming engines; says E20 petrol safe, eco-friendly

NEW DELHI: Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday dismissed claims of biofuels damaging automobile engines as rubbish and said petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol is environmentally safe to use.

"All the stories you hear about biofuels being harmful for engines, there's a lot of 'BS' - 'B' capital, 'S', capital, and I don't know what that means, but it's a specializer," he said at KPMG's annual energy and resources conclave, ENRich 2025 here.

Though he did not specify, he implied a cuss word for 'rubbish'. Petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol extracted from sugarcane or foodgrains, is safe to use, he said.

With all of the 90,000-plus petrol pumps across the country selling only E20 petrol (80 per cent petrol and 20 per cent ethanol), some motorists complained about the impact on older vehicles.

Carmakers added to the confusion by initially saying E20 fuel had not been tested for compatibility with older vehicles, but later backtracked to say they were safe to use.

Puri and his ministry have repeatedly dismissed fears around the use of E20 as unfounded but said older vehicles may need to replace some rubber parts and gaskets which is a "simple process".

Puri on Tuesday said the percentage of ethanol blended in petrol in 2014 was 1.4 per cent which has now reached 20 per cent.

"And I want to put a full stop there. We will now assess where we have to go. All the stories you hear that we are now going to do another leapfrog, etc, we haven't come to that conclusion," he said.