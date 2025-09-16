PM Modi's charges regarding 'foreign infiltrators' a 'diversionary tactic' similar to that used in Jharkhand: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations of "aiding and defending foreign infiltrators" a "diversionary tactic" ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Yadav said, "Let us, for a moment, assume that there are infiltrators in Bihar. Then the question arises, what have you (Modi) been doing all along? You have been in power for 11 years. Besides, you (BJP-led NDA) have been ruling the state for 20 years."

The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly noted that similar tactics were used by the BJP in Jharkhand ahead of the Assembly elections.

"I must point out that it is a bogey they had similarly raised in Jharkhand last year when assembly polls were underway there. Now they have forgotten about that," he said.

He alleged that accusations regarding foreign infiltrators are used by the BJP which is an alliance partner in the ruling NDA, to hide its failure in providing good governance in the state.

"The issue of infiltration is raised as diversionary tactics. The NDA realises its failure in providing good governance, ensuring that people had jobs, education, health care, and their grievances were quickly and effectively redressed," he said.