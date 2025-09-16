PM Modi's charges regarding 'foreign infiltrators' a 'diversionary tactic' similar to that used in Jharkhand: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations of "aiding and defending foreign infiltrators" a "diversionary tactic" ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar.
Speaking to reporters in Patna, Yadav said, "Let us, for a moment, assume that there are infiltrators in Bihar. Then the question arises, what have you (Modi) been doing all along? You have been in power for 11 years. Besides, you (BJP-led NDA) have been ruling the state for 20 years."
The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly noted that similar tactics were used by the BJP in Jharkhand ahead of the Assembly elections.
"I must point out that it is a bogey they had similarly raised in Jharkhand last year when assembly polls were underway there. Now they have forgotten about that," he said.
He alleged that accusations regarding foreign infiltrators are used by the BJP which is an alliance partner in the ruling NDA, to hide its failure in providing good governance in the state.
"The issue of infiltration is raised as diversionary tactics. The NDA realises its failure in providing good governance, ensuring that people had jobs, education, health care, and their grievances were quickly and effectively redressed," he said.
The former deputy chief minister also expressed hope that the INDIA alliance will defeat the NDA in the upcoming polls.
"We will form a government that ensures 'padhaai', 'dawaai', 'kamaai', 'sunwaai' aur 'karwaai' (education, medicines, jobs, grievance redressal and taking measures to resolve issues). I am starting Bihar Adhikar Yatra with this very message", the RJD leader said.
Speaking at a rally in Bihar's Purnea on Monday, PM Modi accused Congress-RJD of "protecting foreign infiltrators."
“A huge demographic crisis has arisen due to infiltrators in Seemanchal (Bihar) and Eastern India. People of Bihar, Bengal, Assam and many other states are worried about the safety of their sisters and daughters,” he alleged.
In an indirect reference to the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to spread awareness regarding his allegations of vote theft against the BJP and the Election Commission of India, the prime minister said the Congress and RJD were "taking out Yatras and raising slogans to save infiltrators."