SC Collegium recommends appointments of Judges in four HCs



NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai, in its meeting held on September 15, 2025, approved the proposal for judicial appointments in the High Courts of Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Madras, and Tripura.

The Collegium approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Kurubarahalli Venkataramareddy Aravind, Additional Judge as a Permanent Judge in the High Court of Karnataka.

It also promoted the following Judicial Officers as Judges of the High Court of Karnataka: Geetha Kadaba Bharatharaja Setty, Muralidhara Pai Borkatte, and Tyagaraja Narayan Inavally.

Similarly, it has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the Madras High Court: Justice N Senthilkumar, and Justice G Arul Murugan.

The Collegium also approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Biswajit Palit, Additional Judge as a Permanent Judge in the High Court of Tripura.

The appointment of the Advocates Jiya Lal Bhardwaj and Shri Romesh Verma as Judges of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh has also been approved.

As per the apex court Collegium's recommendation made to the Union, these names were suggested by the top body, looking after appointment, elevation and transfer of judges.

After the SC Collegium's recommendation, the Centre will deliberated upon these names and inform about its decision to the apex body, may be likely within a couple of days or within fortnight.

The SC Collegium, headed by CJI Gavai, recommends elevation of Judges to Supreme Court and transfer of judges to various State High Courts.