SC hears pleas seeking stay on anti-conversion laws, gives states four weeks to respond

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought replies from various States within four weeks after hearing a batch of applications seeking a stay of the laws enacted and enforced by these states dealing with religious conversions.

Directing Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand and Karnataka to file their respective replies in the pleas within four weeks, a two-judge bench of the top court heAded by the CJI B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran listed the matter to be heard next in six weeks.

Senior Advocate Chander Uday Singh, for Citizens for Justice and Peace, sought stay of the impugned legislations.

He submitted that there was great urgency to hear the matter, as States are amending the laws to make these laws more stringent.