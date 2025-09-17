Jairam Ramesh once again flags 'blatant irregularities' in Adani Group's Dhirauli coal mining project approval process

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday reiterated his charges of 'blatant irregularities' in the approval process for Adani Group's Dhirauli coal mining project.

He cited a 2023 reply in the Lok Sabha by the Coal Ministry to claim that the project falls in an area protected under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution.

Ramesh alleged that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's rebuttal of his statements earlier, stating that the mining land did not fall in the area protected under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, was "false".

There was no immediate reaction from the Environment Ministry or the Adani Group on his allegations.

In a rebuttal to Ramesh's allegations last week, the Environment Ministry had said, "Both Stage-I and Stage-II approvals have been duly granted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Allegations with regard to violations of constitutional protections are factually incorrect and misleading."

"I had raised the issue of the blatant irregularities in the approval process for Modani's Dhirauli coal mining project on September 12th. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MOEF&CC) responded almost immediately, claiming that -- the mining land did not fall in the area protected under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution; the required legal process under the Forest Right Act, 2006 had been duly completed," Ramesh said on X on Wednesday.