Leader with remarkable foresight: Union ministers share experiences with PM Modi on his 75th birthday
NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind gesture marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Union Ministers from his government shared lesser-known and fascinating experiences of working under his leadership.
From Rajnath Singh to other senior ministers, video messages titled NaMo Story were released, offering personal insights into the Prime Minister’s character and work ethic.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Modi as “a blessed one”, while Home Minister Amit Shah hailed him as a “leader with remarkable foresight and visionary leadership”.
In his video message, Singh recalled the early days of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership when he was the national president of the BJP. He shared how PM Modi never panicked when faced with challenges. Singh reminisced about how, during an election campaign, Modi, as the party leader, returned to him and submitted a report on an assignment he had been given, presenting himself as a ‘disciplined worker’ of the party.
“He never gets panicked with challenges. This cannot be without a divine grace,” remarked Rajnath Singh.
He described Modi as a truly blessed individual, possessing an innate and sharp ability to make any campaign highly effective and successful due to his brilliant, grounded, and practical suggestions.
Praising the Prime Minister’s knack for making sharp and effective suggestions, Singh said, “Modi ji ka sujhav sangthmak drishiti se bi prasangik hota hai” (Modi’s suggestions happen to be very much relevant from an organisational point of view).
“I have seen this ability during travelling with him earlier in 17–18 states, and I think this ability cannot be without God’s grace in anyone,” Singh added. Sharing a lesser-known facet of Modi’s personality, the Defence Minister further stated that Modi has an innate curiosity to understand society and other countries. “Before being made CM, he had travelled to many countries,” he said.
Recalling the day he first met Modi in Jhansi in 1992–93, during the Kanyakumari to Srinagar Ekta Yatra led by then BJP President Murli Manohar Joshi, of which Modi was the key organiser, Singh said, “There are experiences that shape the course of history. My experience with PM Narendra Modi ji was one such experience. In Jhansi, during his speech, I had seen the brilliance of future leadership. Discipline, dedication to organisation, profound knowledge, and the courage to accept every challenge - these are the qualities that have made him the leader who will take India to new heights.”
Praising PM Modi’s dedication and sense of responsibility as a party leader, Singh also recalled an instance after the conclusion of the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaigning, where Modi, as the prime ministerial candidate, visited him at his Ashoka Road residence in Delhi. “Modi ji came to give me the report on the task he had been assigned,” Singh said.
He further highlighted Modi’s strong level of confidence, saying, “Modi-ji is a disciplined political worker. He remains in a jolly mood, and you will not find him to be intense in any situation.” He stated that he had never seen Modi become scared or worried about any issue. “I think God has sent him to the world after considering all aspects to serve the people,” Singh remarked.
Home Minister Amit Shah, on PM Modi’s birthday, said, “The hallmark of strong leadership lies in the ability to take decisions in difficult circumstances. Judged by this criterion, Modi ji’s leadership is exceptional. I have witnessed him maintain extraordinary patience and clarity of vision, even in the most challenging situations.”
He cited many examples of hard decisions made by the Prime Minister since he assumed office, such as the abrogation of Article 370, which Shah said would be remembered as a decision that demonstrated not only political courage but also an unwavering commitment to national unity and integrity. He also highlighted the erasure of the social evil of triple talaq as a bold step to protect the dignity and rights of women. Shah termed PM Modi’s personality as the greatest strength of India.
BJP President J P Nadda also praised Modi, stating that the Prime Minister had taken numerous transformative steps to build an Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat, with the goal of progressing every section of society.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hailed Modi as the world’s most popular leader and wished that India, under his leadership, becomes self-reliant and a vishwaguru, eradicating terrorism and corruption.