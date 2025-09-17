Leader with remarkable foresight: Union ministers share experiences with PM Modi on his 75th birthday

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind gesture marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Union Ministers from his government shared lesser-known and fascinating experiences of working under his leadership.

From Rajnath Singh to other senior ministers, video messages titled NaMo Story were released, offering personal insights into the Prime Minister’s character and work ethic.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Modi as “a blessed one”, while Home Minister Amit Shah hailed him as a “leader with remarkable foresight and visionary leadership”.

In his video message, Singh recalled the early days of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership when he was the national president of the BJP. He shared how PM Modi never panicked when faced with challenges. Singh reminisced about how, during an election campaign, Modi, as the party leader, returned to him and submitted a report on an assignment he had been given, presenting himself as a ‘disciplined worker’ of the party.

“He never gets panicked with challenges. This cannot be without a divine grace,” remarked Rajnath Singh.

He described Modi as a truly blessed individual, possessing an innate and sharp ability to make any campaign highly effective and successful due to his brilliant, grounded, and practical suggestions.

Praising the Prime Minister’s knack for making sharp and effective suggestions, Singh said, “Modi ji ka sujhav sangthmak drishiti se bi prasangik hota hai” (Modi’s suggestions happen to be very much relevant from an organisational point of view).

“I have seen this ability during travelling with him earlier in 17–18 states, and I think this ability cannot be without God’s grace in anyone,” Singh added. Sharing a lesser-known facet of Modi’s personality, the Defence Minister further stated that Modi has an innate curiosity to understand society and other countries. “Before being made CM, he had travelled to many countries,” he said.