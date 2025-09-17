Two Maoists killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

RAIPUR: Two cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the south-western region of strife-torn Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said.

According to a senior police officer, “Based on the specific inputs regarding the presence of Maoists in the given location of Bijapur district, a joint team of security forces launched a search operation. A gunfight broke out between the security forces and the Maoists on Wednesday afternoon. The exchange of fire continues intermittently. Two bodies of Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site."

The troops out on operation in Bijapur on Wednesday comprised District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and CRPF’s elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

There was however, no report of any injury sustained by the forces.

The forces also recovered weapons, explosive materials and items of daily use from the location.

As the search operation also remains underway alongside the gun-battle, further operational details were not shared owing to the safety concerns of the personnel engaged in the anti-Maoist campaign on the ground, the officer said.