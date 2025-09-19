JIPMER not yet shelved dual course on med degree, forms internal panel

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry may have announced putting on hold the proposed dual degree medical course combining MBBS and BAMS courses, but has not shelved it.

Instead, JIPMER has formed internal committees to evaluate the proposal, prepared by the Auroville Foundation and announced by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, on May 27.

It will also seek the opinion of major stakeholders, including medical teachers, students, parents, and the National Medical Commission (NMC) which was earlier kept out of the loop.

JIPMER will also consult external experts and then submit the proposal and the course curriculum, which proposes an over five-year degree course with a one-year internship to award the dual degree, to its highest policy-making body – the Institute.

“The recommendation of the Institute Body will have to be approved by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of lndia, since this would have farreaching consequences on medical education and health care in the country,” S Rangabashiam, Deputy Director (Admin) and Nodal Officer to MOH&FW, JIPMER Puducherry, said in a letter to the Union Health Ministry.

The letter, accessed by this paper, has come to light after JIPMER shared it with Kerala-based opthamologist, Dr KV Babu, who had filed an RTI seeking their response on the new integrated medical course.