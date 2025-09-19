Miracle in the rubble: Man rescued after 16 hours amid Chamoli cloudburst devastation

DEHRADUN: A devastating cloudburst and incessant rainfall on Wednesday night in the Nandangar area caused immense destruction, burying several villages under a thick blanket of debris. While dozens of people are still reported missing, five bodies have been recovered so far.

Kunwar Singh from Kuntri Laga Phali village was miraculously pulled out alive after being trapped in the rubble for 16 hours, but his wife and two sons remain buried, with hopes for their survival rapidly diminishing.

The adage, "Whom God protects, no one can kill," proved true in Kuntri Laga Phali village, Nandangar, Chamoli. Inspector Pankaj Singh of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told, "Kunwar Singh, who endured 16 gruelling hours buried under the debris, was rescued alive through the tireless efforts of the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local residents. His survival is being hailed as a major miracle, injecting renewed energy into the exhausted rescue teams."

However, Kunwar Singh's two sons and wife are still trapped beneath the wreckage. Rescue teams are relentlessly working to save his family, but continuous rain and the sheer volume of mud and debris are significantly impeding rescue operations. SDRF personnel are attempting to cut through collapsed roofs with specialized machinery to reach those buried inside, but hopes for their survival are progressively fading with each passing hour.