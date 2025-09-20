Nation

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai condemns Manipur ambush, extends condolences to bereaved families

Two jawans of the Assam Rifles were killed and five others were injured when armed men ambushed the force's vehicle in Nambol Sabal Leikai area in Manipur on Friday evening.
RAIPUR: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday condemned the ambush in Manipur's Bishnupur district a day earlier which killed two Assam Rifles personnel, including one from Chhattisgarh.

"The attack on the Assam Rifles in Manipur is condemnable. Two jawans, including Rifleman Ranjit Kashyap, a brave son of Chhattisgarh, made the supreme sacrifice. I pay my deepest respects to the martyrs and extend my condolences to their bereaved families. Their sacrifice strengthens our resolve to defend and unite the nation," Sai said in a post on X.

The attack took place when the troopers were travelling towards Bishnupur district from Imphal. Authorities identified the deceased troopers as Naib Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Ranjit Singh Kashyap, who hailed from Bastar district.

