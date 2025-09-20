Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai condemns Manipur ambush, extends condolences to bereaved families

RAIPUR: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday condemned the ambush in Manipur's Bishnupur district a day earlier which killed two Assam Rifles personnel, including one from Chhattisgarh.

"The attack on the Assam Rifles in Manipur is condemnable. Two jawans, including Rifleman Ranjit Kashyap, a brave son of Chhattisgarh, made the supreme sacrifice. I pay my deepest respects to the martyrs and extend my condolences to their bereaved families. Their sacrifice strengthens our resolve to defend and unite the nation," Sai said in a post on X.