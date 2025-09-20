H-1B visa fee hike: MEA warns of 'humanitarian' fallout, urges US to address 'disruptions'

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday said the Trump administration's new restrictions on H1B visa programme are likely to have humanitarian consequences and hoped that the "disruptions" would be addressed suitably by the American authorities.

India's reaction came hours after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to impose a USD 100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas, a move that is set to adversely impact Indian professionals in the US.

"This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities," he said.

Trump's restrictions on the popular employment visa regime is seen as part of larger efforts to crack down on immigration. The H1B visa is valid for three years and can be renewed for three more years.

While the proclamation said that USD 100,000 will be levied as the application fee for H1B visas, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters that the total fee for three years will be USD 300,000.

Indians make up an estimated 71 per cent of all approved H-1B applications in recent years, according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

In its reaction, New Delhi said the full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned.