Maharashtra govt to enact law to enable tribal farmers to lease land to private entities

MUMBAI: Tribal farmers in Maharashtra will soon be able to lease their land to private entities for agricultural purposes or mineral excavation, which will enable them to generate additional income, state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said.

Officials said the move would not only provide tribals an opportunity to have a steady source of income but also safeguard their ownership rights.

Talking to reporters in Gadchiroli on Friday evening, Bawankule said, "A law will be brought soon. I am telling you this before its official announcement. Under this policy, tribal farmers will be able to lease out their land directly to private parties for agricultural purposes or mineral excavation."

At present, tribal farmers are not permitted to independently enter into lease agreements with private entities.

"The proposed change is aimed at giving them a direct access to private investment and generating additional income from their holdings," he said.