CPM condemns US for exorbitant H1B Visa fee

NEW DELHI: A day after US President Donald Trump imposed a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Sunday condemned the move and termed it “US Bullying Tactics”.

A statement issued by the Polit Bureau of the party said that it strongly condemns the unilateral and vindictive measures taken by the Trump administration of the United States, which has imposed an exorbitant fee of Rs 88 lakh per H-1B visa holder.

“This new proclamation, set to take effect from September 21, 2025, is yet another example of the US using coercive tactics to further its own trade interests at the expense of other countries…This move comes on the heels of the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs and re-imposition of sanctions on Iran’s Chabahar Port, a project operated by India, is clearly designed to exert pressure on India just as bilateral trade discussions resumed,” the statement read.

These actions amount to bullying, intended to force India to yield to unfair US tariff-related demands, the CPM further added.