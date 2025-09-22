Cricketer Robin Uthappa appears before ED in online betting app case

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an online betting app, officials said.

Uthappa (39) reached the agency's office here around 11 am.

The ED will question him and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to a platform named 1xBet, the officials said.

The federal probe agency has questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, apart from former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra over the last few weeks as part of this investigation.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Sonu Sood have been summoned for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively by the ED in the same case.

The probe pertains to the operations of the 1xBet betting app as part of the ED's wider probe against such platforms on allegations of duping numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees and reportedly evading a huge amount of direct and indirect taxes.