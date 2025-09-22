SC slams reports suggesting ‘pilot error’ led to Air India crash, issues notice on plea seeking independent probe

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the preliminary findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the June 12 Air India crash, calling certain aspects of the report "irresponsible."

The Court observed that premature conclusions in such sensitive matters compromise the integrity of the investigation and called for a more independent, transparent, and expeditious probe.

The Bench issued notices to the Union Government and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a plea filed by the NGO Safety Matters Foundation, which raised serious concerns over the impartiality of the ongoing investigation.

The Court took note of the July 12 preliminary report by the AAIB, which appeared to attribute the fatal crash to alleged pilot error, specifically, the movement of fuel cutoff switches from “run” to “cutoff.”

The bench questioned the wisdom of making such claims at an early stage, indicating that such conclusions without full evidence could be "irresponsible" and potentially damaging.

“The issue here is not just technical,” the bench observed.

“There are deeper questions of confidentiality, privacy, dignity, and public interest at stake. Sensitive data, if selectively released or interpreted, can be misused, even exploited by rival airlines.”