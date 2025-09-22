SC slams reports suggesting ‘pilot error’ led to Air India crash, issues notice on plea seeking independent probe

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the preliminary findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the June 12 Air India crash, calling certain aspects of the report "irresponsible."
The Court observed that premature conclusions in such sensitive matters compromise the integrity of the investigation and called for a more independent, transparent, and expeditious probe.
The Bench issued notices to the Union Government and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a plea filed by the NGO Safety Matters Foundation, which raised serious concerns over the impartiality of the ongoing investigation.
The Court took note of the July 12 preliminary report by the AAIB, which appeared to attribute the fatal crash to alleged pilot error, specifically, the movement of fuel cutoff switches from “run” to “cutoff.”
The bench questioned the wisdom of making such claims at an early stage, indicating that such conclusions without full evidence could be "irresponsible" and potentially damaging.
“The issue here is not just technical,” the bench observed.
“There are deeper questions of confidentiality, privacy, dignity, and public interest at stake. Sensitive data, if selectively released or interpreted, can be misused, even exploited by rival airlines.”
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner NGO led by aviation safety expert Captain Amit Singh (FRAeS), argued that the probe panel included three members from the DGCA, creating a potential conflict of interest.
He urged the Court to allow access to crucial flight data, including the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) transcripts with time stamps, and Electronic Aircraft Fault Recording (EAFR), which he said were being withheld.
The petition alleges that the AAIB’s preliminary findings lack transparency and violate fundamental rights, including the right to life and access to truthful information under Article 21 of the Constitution.
While the Court stopped short of ordering the release of specific data, it emphasised the need for a final, comprehensive report, cautioning against selective leaks or early attributions of blame that may compromise justice and public trust.
The Air India Boeing 787-8, operating flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, colliding with a medical hostel complex.
The tragedy claimed 265 lives, including 169 Indians, 52 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian, and 12 crew members. Only one passenger, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national, survived.