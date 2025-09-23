Centre to introduce model state cinema regulations and boost film sector, says Minister at 71st National Film Awards

NEW DELHI: The Centre is preparing a series of initiatives, including regulatory reforms, to boost the country’s film and entertainment sector.

Speaking at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Government would soon introduce model state cinema regulations to streamline outdated rules and bring uniformity to approvals related to filmmaking.

“We have taken up one very important reform: model state cinema regulation rules. Every state has its own rules. Can we harmonise them, can we simplify them? Just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed 1,500 archaic laws, in the same way, a process has started to bring model state cinema rules related to permissions for movies and film production,” said Vaishnaw.

The minister also revealed plans to create a “live concert economy” supported by policy mechanisms and simplified approvals.

“For today’s middle classes, for the young generation, we have to make a big programme of live concert economy. Proper policy support will be there, uniform guidelines will be there, easy permissions will be there, and that will create another big wave in the ocean of the creator economy,” the minister stated.