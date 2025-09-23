Congress leaders free to take credit for GST reforms if they feel people are happy: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday said the latest GST reforms have provided much relief to the people with a reduction in prices of commodities. It also took potshots at the Congress over its criticism, saying the opposition party keeps raising demands because it knows only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can fulfil them if they are in the public interest.

On the Congress accusing the prime minister of taking credit for the GST rate cut decision taken by the GST Council comprising all states, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the opposition party is free to take credit for it by putting up banners and hoardings "thanking" PM Modi if they feel people are happy with the reforms.

There is an -- atmosphere of festivity -- across the country with the GST rate cuts coming into force as prices of various items, including cars, bikes, electronics goods and medicines have significantly come down, he said.

People are happy, he said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, citing media reports and the "feedback" that the NDA leaders, including ministers, received from the people and shopkeepers during their visits to various markets on Monday.