BJP pushed Bihar CM Nitish into 'mental retirement', says Kharge at CWC meeting in Patna

PATNA: Ahead of Bihar assembly election, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday triggered a political firestorm by alleging that the BJP had forced Bihar chief minister and JD (U) national president Nitish Kumar into 'mental retirement’.

He also accused the BJP of considering him a ‘burden’.

Making his opening remarks at the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Patna, Kharge claimed that the internal dispute within the NDA had come to the fore.

He alleged that even if the BJP formed the NDA government in Bihar last year by receiving the support of Nitish once again, the ‘double engine’ government's promise of development proved 'hollow' as no special package from the Central government was received.

“Nitish government promised development, but Bihar's economy is lagging,” he claimed.