Crisis is BJP government's own creation: Congress on Ladakh violence

NEW DELHI: A day after violent clashes in Ladakh, the Congress on Thursday said the crisis is of the BJP government's own creation and asserted that Ladakh's demand for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, for dignity and for the protection of their identity is both legitimate and just.

The statehood for Ladakh movement descended into violence, arson and street clashes in Leh on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and at least 80 injured, including 40 police personnel, officials said.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the loss of precious lives in Ladakh is tragic.

"It's a grim reminder of the government's failed promises. In 2019, from the floor of Parliament, the nation was assured that the humiliation being inflicted on the people of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir then would usher in peace. Six years later, the trouble has only deepened," Khera said on X.