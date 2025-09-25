'Dost dost na raha': Congress takes swipe at PM Modi over Trump's recent actions

In a scathing attack on the government, the Congress on Wednesday claimed that it has caused the "collapse" of India's foreign policy while Prime Minister Modi's "huglomacy" has backfired, leaving the country "diplomatically isolated" and unable to secure its national interests.

The assertion came in a political resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here that was chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, treasurer Ajay Maken, general secretaries K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Sachin Pilot, and Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar, among others.

In the resolution, the CWC said it is profoundly worried by the "collapse" of India's foreign policy.

"Successive governments since Independence have closely guarded our country's strategic autonomy, which is now being squandered as the government mindlessly oscillates between appeasing the US and tilting towards China," the resolution said.

US President Trump continues to claim that he used trade with the US as a bargaining chip to coerce India into abruptly, halting Operation Sindoor in May 2025, a claim that the Modi government has refused to address with honesty, the Congress alleged.

"Despite the bargain, however, Trump announced steep tariffs on Indian exports to the US -- wreaking havoc on key industries that employ millions of our workers," the CWC resolution said.

"The government allowed the humiliation of hundreds of Indians as they were handcuffed, put on military aircraft and deported back to India by the USA.

Shortly after, President Trump urged American technology companies like Google, Microsoft, and Apple to stop hiring Indians," it claimed.

"And now, lakhs of Indian citizens find their future in the US at risk because of the Trump administration's hostile changes to the H1B visa policy," the CWC said.

The government's attempt to address this crisis with its recent reactionary tilt towards Beijing is a "cure worse than the disease", the resolution said.

Kharge also took a swipe at Modi and said the very friends whom he boasts about as "my friends" are today putting India in "numerous troubles".

His remarks came after Trump, in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, said China and India remain the "primary funders" of the Ukraine war by continuing to purchase Russian oil.

The Trump administration has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on New Delhi as a penalty for its purchase of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on India by the US to 50 per cent, among the highest in the world.

India has called the tariffs "unjustified" and "unreasonable".

It said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

Also, the Trump administration last week announced a one-time USD 1,00,000 fee on H-1B visas.