Talks with India 'incredibly productive', Trump and Modi share 'very positive' relationship: US official

On the diplomatic front, the official said US Ambassador nominee to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor is one of the closest people to the President.

"He will be confirmed very soon and will be the US representative in New Delhi. I think that shows the importance the President puts on this (US-India relationship," the official said.

The official further underlined that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's first meeting on the margins of the 80th UN General Assembly session was with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Describing the hour-long meeting on Monday as "incredibly productive", the official said talks covered a wide range of issues, including trade, defence, and technology.

While acknowledging that there has been "a bit of turbulence" in ties, the official in the briefing, underlined that President Trump is candid about his views and "not shy when he is frustrated with countries," which offers a transparent view of US positions.

"We're frank with our friends and we see India as a good friend and as a partner, and as really a partner of the future," the official said.

On India's continued purchase of Russian oil, the official confirmed that the matter was raised in the bilateral meeting between Rubio and Jaishankar earlier this week.

The issue was "absolutely discussed as it's discussed in every single engagement we have... The President has been incredibly clear. He wants to end the war in Ukraine. He does not want revenue going through Russia... He's been clear with our European partners. He's been clear with India. So we raise that at every opportunity that we wish to cut off this revenue stream for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," the official said.

Responding to questions about the US not applying similar pressure on China, the official asserted that the Trump administration is dealing with Beijing "on its own right, and they are hearing a lot of these messages."

India, the official said, is certainly not different from the continuous pressure the Trump administration is placing elsewhere, including on the European Union, which is also having to hear this "tough" message.

The official also cited a bipartisan bill in the US Congress, co-sponsored by 85 Senators, that proposes 500% tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, adding that the current 25% tariff imposed by Washington "doesn't look so bad" in comparison.

"But we continue to put pressure on these countries to stop, to cut off the revenue when it comes to Russian energy," the official said.

The Trump administration has imposed an additional 25% tariff on India as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on the country by the US to 50%, among the highest in the world.