Rubio stresses 'critical importance' of US-India ties after Jaishankar meet despite tariff, H-1B strain

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called New Delhi’s ties with Washington a “relationship of critical importance” and voiced “appreciation” for India's engagement on trade, defence and energy, even as disputes persist over US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and his crackdown on H-1B visas.

Rubio's comments came after his meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New York on Monday morning on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly high-level week.

Rubio reiterated that "India is a relationship of critical importance to the United States" and expressed his appreciation for the Indian government's continued engagement on a number of issues, including trade, defence, energy, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, and other items related to the bilateral relationship", a readout of the meeting provided by the State Department said.

Rubio and Jaishankar agreed that the United States and India will continue working together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including through the Quad, the statement added.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said it was "good to meet" Rubio in New York.

"Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas. We will remain in touch," he said.

Rubio said in a post on X that he discussed with Jaishankar "key areas of our bilateral relationship, including trade, energy, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals and more to generate prosperity for India and the United States."

The meeting, which lasted for about an hour, was the first in-person talk between Rubio and Jaishankar amid tensions between the two countries over the last few months on trade, tariffs and New Delhi's purchases of Russian energy.

The Trump administration imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on New Delhi as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on India by the US to 50 percent, among the highest in the world.

Just days before the meeting, Trump signed a proclamation imposing a staggering USD 100,000 fee on new H-1B visas.

The announcement caused widespread concern and panic among Indian professionals, including those from the IT and medical fields, who are the largest beneficiaries of the H-1B skilled-worker program.