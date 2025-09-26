Curfew remains in force for third day in Leh town; officials say no untoward incident reported

LEH: A home ministry team held a series of meetings here to review the overall security situation as curfew remained in force for the third consecutive day in Leh town on Friday, officials said.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere, officials said.

The curfew was clamped in the town on Wednesday evening after widespread violence resulted in the death of four persons and injuries to 90 others during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on demand for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

The overall security situation remained peaceful across Ladakh. The restrictions are likely to be relaxed later in the day to allow people to buy essential commodities, a police official said.

Over 50 persons were detained following the widespread clashes, while strict restrictions under prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons also remained in force in other major towns, including Kargil.

Police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear were seen patrolling the deserted streets to maintain law and order.