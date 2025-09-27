AAP, Congress spar over Sonam Wangchuk's detention

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress on Saturday sparred over the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the stringent National Security Act, with AAP questioning the silence of Rahul Gandhi on the issue and the grand old party hitting back.

Taking to social media, both parties accused each other of siding with the BJP.

While AAP alleged that Rahul Gandhi was "an agent" of the BJP and posted a picture of him hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress hit back by alleging that the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit was set up by the BJP and RSS from behind the scenes.

The picture posted by AAP showed Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Modi on the floor of Lok Sabha in July 2018, when he walked up to the other side after finishing his speech.

The prime minister expressed surprise over the move at the time.

In a post on X, the AAP said India's renowned social worker and scientist Sonam Wangchuk has been imprisoned by Modi's "dictatorial" government on the "false" charge of sedition, and questioned the country's so-called opposition leader for maintaining silence on the issue.

"Rahul Gandhi also maintained silence on the BJP's decision to hold India-Pakistan cricket match," the AAP said.

"Now it has become evident to the world that Rahul Gandhi opposes the BJP only on a few issues for the cameras, but on issues where a wave against the BJP is sweeping the entire country, Rahul Gandhi disappears.