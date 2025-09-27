On Wangchuk's arrest, AAP calls Rahul ‘BJP agent’, Congress links Kejriwal with RSS

NEW DELHI: In an ugly public spat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress on Saturday locked horns over the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the stringent National Security Act, with AAP questioning the silence of Rahul Gandhi on the issue, alleging him to be an agent of the BJP.

While AAP alleged that Rahul Gandhi was “an agent” of the BJP and posted a picture of him hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress shot back saying that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was set up by the BJP and RSS from behind the scenes.

The picture posted by AAP showed Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Modi on the floor of Lok Sabha in July 2018, when he walked up to the other side after finishing his speech.

In a post on X, the AAP said India’s renowned social worker and scientist Sonam Wangchuk has been imprisoned by Modi’s “dictatorial” government on the “false” charge of sedition, and questioned the country’s “so-called opposition leader” for maintaining silence on the issue. “Rahul Gandhi also maintained silence on the BJP’s decision to hold an India-Pakistan cricket match,” the AAP said, adding, “Now it has become evident to the world that Rahul Gandhi opposes the BJP only on a few issues for the cameras, but on issues where a wave against the BJP is sweeping the entire country, he disappears.