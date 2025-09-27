'Punish us at the ballot box if we fail to deliver justice in Zubeen Garg case,' says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Mr Sarma also asserted that his government would answer to the people of Assam rather than to Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sarma, or the 4th Northeast India Festival organiser, Shaymkanu Mahanta. Garg had travelled to Singapore to attend the festival, which was cancelled after his death.

The Chief Minister asked the two accused to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department of the Assam Police, and said it would not be appropriate for them to seek anticipatory bail in court given the stature of Garg as an Assam “national treasure”.

A total of 55 FIRs (first information reports) have been lodged with the police in connection with the singer’s death.

Meanwhile, Assam Police on Saturday issued lookout notices against Mr Mahanta and Mr Siddharth Sarma, who are reportedly absconding; the notices bar them from leaving India via any airport, seaport or land border, the Chief Minister added.

“This is Zubeen’s Assam. This is our motherland. We cannot allow this to become Nepal,” he said, referring to comparisons circulating on social media. “If we harm a single asset of Assam, Zubeen will be hurt the most.”