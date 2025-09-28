Curfew continues for fifth day in violence- hit Leh

Curfew remained in force in Leh town for the fifth straight day on Sunday following last week’s violent protests. Authorities are maintaining strict security as Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta prepares to chair a high-level review meeting to decide on further relaxation of restrictions.

The unrest began on Wednesday after protests erupted during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), demanding statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.

The same day, four people were killed and dozens injured. Over 50 individuals have since been detained for alleged rioting.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was among those arrested and has been booked under the National Security Act. He is currently lodged in Jodhpur jail, Rajasthan.

Saturday saw the first relaxation of curfew, a four-hour window that passed peacefully. However, mobile internet services remain suspended, and prohibitory orders restricting gatherings of five or more people continue across Leh and Kargil.

Security forces, including the CRPF and ITBP, remain deployed in large numbers, with riot gear and flag marches maintaining calm in sensitive zones. The last rites of two of the deceased protesters are expected to be held later today.

Meanwhile, two Congress councillors, Smanla Dorje Nurbo and Phutsog Stanzin Tsepak, surrendered before a local court on Saturday. They, along with Ladakh Buddhist Association vice president Savin Rigzin and village numberdar Rigzin Dorjey, were remanded to police custody.

( With inputs from PTI)