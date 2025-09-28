‘No ceasefire, only surrender; lay down arms, not a single bullet will be fired,’ Amit Shah to Maoists

Addressing the valedictory session of a seminar on 'Naxal Mukt Bharat', Shah also hit out at Left parties for extending ideological support to Left Wing Extremism and dismissed their arguments that lack of development led to the Maoist violence. He said it was due to the "red terror" that development could not reach many parts of the country for several decades.

"I want to tell you that there will be no ceasefire. If you want to surrender, lay down arms and not a single bullet will be fired. A red carpet welcome is waiting for you if you surrender," he said.

Shah said this in response to the offer of a ceasefire given by the CPI (Maoists) sometime back following the intensified operations carried out by security forces, including “Operation Black Forest” along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, in which several top Naxals were eliminated.

The minister said there are many people who believe that merely stopping the killings by Naxals is enough to eradicate Naxalism from India.