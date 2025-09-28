Zubeen Garg’s family files complaint, seeks thorough probe into his death

GUWAHATI: The family of music legend Zubeen Garg filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), seeking a thorough probe into his death under mysterious circumstances while swimming in Singapore on September 19.

The complaint was signed by Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia, his sister Palme Borthakur and his uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur.

The uncle said the complaint was emailed to the CID on Saturday. He demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the singer’s death.

“We mentioned Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta as the accused and requested a probe against them. We also requested the CID to bring all those who were with him (Garg) on that day, under the purview of the investigation,” the uncle further stated.

The singer’s family also sought protection of the copyrights of his creative works.

Garg had travelled to Singapore to take part in the 4th Northeast India Festival. Mahanta was its chief organiser while Sharma was the singer’s manager.