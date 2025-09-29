Curfew continues for sixth day in Leh as LG reviews security ahead of last rites

LEH: Curfew remained in force for the sixth consecutive day in this violence-hit town on Monday, with Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta scheduled to chair a high-level meeting to review the overall security situation.

“The situation remained largely peaceful in the curfew-bound areas, with no untoward incidents reported from anywhere. Police and paramilitary forces are deployed in strength in sensitive areas and are maintaining strict vigil to uphold law and order,” an official said.

He added that the Lieutenant Governor had convened a meeting at Raj Bhavan to assess the security arrangements in light of the last rites of ex-serviceman Tsewang Tharchin of Skurbuchan and Rinchen Dadul (21) of Hanu, which were to take place later in the day.

The last rites of two other victims, Stanzin Namgyal (24) and Jigmet Dorjay (25), were held on Sunday. All four individuals died on 24 September during widespread violence in the town.