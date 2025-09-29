Curfew continues for sixth day in Leh as LG reviews security ahead of last rites

LEH: Curfew remained in force for the sixth consecutive day in this violence-hit town on Monday, with Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta scheduled to chair a high-level meeting to review the overall security situation.
“The situation remained largely peaceful in the curfew-bound areas, with no untoward incidents reported from anywhere. Police and paramilitary forces are deployed in strength in sensitive areas and are maintaining strict vigil to uphold law and order,” an official said.
He added that the Lieutenant Governor had convened a meeting at Raj Bhavan to assess the security arrangements in light of the last rites of ex-serviceman Tsewang Tharchin of Skurbuchan and Rinchen Dadul (21) of Hanu, which were to take place later in the day.
The last rites of two other victims, Stanzin Namgyal (24) and Jigmet Dorjay (25), were held on Sunday. All four individuals died on 24 September during widespread violence in the town.
Officials confirmed that mobile internet services remain suspended in Leh town. Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of five or more persons are still in effect across major parts of the Union Territory, including Kargil.
The curfew was imposed in Leh on Wednesday evening following violent protests during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), demanding statehood for Ladakh and the inclusion of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
More than 150 people, including around 80 police personnel, were injured during the clashes. Over 60 individuals, including two councillors, were taken into custody.
Among those detained was prominent climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was held under the National Security Act (NSA) on Friday and subsequently transferred to Jodhpur Jail in Rajasthan.
Curfew was relaxed in phases for four hours on Saturday, with the relaxation period passing off peacefully.