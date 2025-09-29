Naxal leadership shrinks to 13 as security forces tighten grip

NEW DELHI: A day after Union Minister Amit Shah rejected the Naxalites’ ‘ceasefire’ offer, a dossier prepared by the security and intelligence agencies revealed that after a series of arrests, surrenders and encounters, the top leadership of the Left Wing Extremists has now been dwindling with only 13 figures in its apex body - four members of the Politburo and nine members of the Central Committee.

According to officials, the goal of eliminating armed Naxals by March 31, 2026, could be met much earlier, possibly by the end of this year.

However, they added that a few of the members of People Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) are still at large and they might try to escalate violence, but they too would meet the same fate. The dossier states that Madvi Hidma, the most-wanted Maoist leader believed to be heading the outfit, has been unable to maintain contact with the remaining top leadership.

At its peak by mid-2000, the Politburo and the Central Committee of the CPI (Maoist) had over two dozen members, who provided ideological base and formulated strategy for armed struggle, and kept the LWE network operative in more than 10 states of the country. But over the years, with better intelligence gathering and effective anti-Naxal operations by security forces, their leadership and support base have eroded, officials said.