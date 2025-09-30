NDA MPs panel will look into circumstances that led to stampede at Karur: BJP MP Hema Malini

Thakur added:

"We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and those still hospitalised.There is no rush on our part, we are here to meet everyone.We want to speak to those who have lost their loved ones.We do not want such an incident to happen again in the future. It is important to understand what went wrong, who is at fault, and what lessons must be learnt. We are here for a serious purpose."

The Himachal Pradesh MP noted that the decision to form a panel of NDA MPs to visit Karur and assess the situation was taken only on the afternoon of 29 September, and the MPs had travelled to Tamil Nadu from across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra.

“We all stand together with those who have lost their family members,” he added.

Tamil Nadu BJP’s former President K. Annamalai is accompanying the NDA MPs. State BJP chief Nainar Nagendran said the MPs would be visiting the site of the stampede, the hospital where the injured are being treated, and the families of all 41 victims who lost their lives in the tragedy.