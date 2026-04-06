'I saved 30 to 50 million lives': Trump repeats claim of mediating India-Pakistan ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his claim that he ended the India-Pakistan war, saying that he saved 30 to 50 million lives, referring to the clashes in May 2025.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Tuesday deadline for attacking Iran's energy infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened and a ceasefire deal is not negotiated, Trump said, "I ended eight wars, including India and Pakistan, so much so that the Prime Minister of Pakistan told me that I saved 30 to 50 million lives.”

The US President has previously made similar claims, stating that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had credited him with saving millions of lives by helping end the conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours. On earlier occasions, Trump had cited lower figures, including 25 million and later 10 million lives.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

Notably, Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping the conflict between India and Pakistan, when he announced on social media that India and Pakistan agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington.

However, India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two militaries.

New Delhi has also reiterated its long-standing position that any issues with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, are to be resolved bilaterally between the two countries.