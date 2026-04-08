India welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, expects 'unimpeded freedom of navigation' through Hormuz

India on Wednesday welcomed a temporary ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran and expressed hope that the move would lead to a "lasting peace in West Asia."

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that India has been advocating for de-escalation in the region.

"As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict," the statement read.

India also expressed hope that a smooth flow of commerce will happen through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has agreed to open as part of the ceasefire.

"The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz," the MEA said.

The MEA did not mention the role of Pakistan, which, according to US and Iranian leaders, successfully brokered the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, despite the ceasefire, the Indian Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory urging all Indian nationals still in the country to leave at the earliest, citing the evolving situation on the ground.