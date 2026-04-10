Democracy wins with record voting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/GUWAHATI/PUDUCHERRY: Extremely high voter enthusiasm became the main talking point across Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, which went to polls on Thursday, giving all major players bragging rights to anticipate a good outcome.

Kerala recorded its fourth-best tally at 78.27%, with all three fronts — the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — claiming the surge reflected a mandate in their favour. The state had seen higher turnouts in 1960 (85.70%), 1987 (80.53%) and 1977 (79.20%). The previous assembly election, which broke a four-decade-long trend of voting out incumbent governments, had recorded a turnout of 76%.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which reduced the total number of voters in the state by a little over seven lakh, appears to have had a bearing on the voting percentage. Constituencies that had recorded some of the lowest voter participation in 2021 — particularly in Thiruvananthapuram’s urban areas — witnessed a marked rise in polling, with increases ranging between 7 and 11 percentage points.