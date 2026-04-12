'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar': Tributes pour in as India bids farewell to iconic singer Asha Bhosle

Politicians and artists from across the nation paid rich tributes to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, with many describing her demise as the "end of an era" for Indian music.

Asha Bhosle, who adorned India's musical industry with several soulful melodies for over 70 years, passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, at the age of 92, following multiple organ failure.

Describing her as "one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known," Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness at her demise.

"Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

"My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives," he added.

Condoling the passing of Bhosle, President Droupadi Murmu said it has created a huge void in the world of music.

"The passing of Asha Bhosle Ji has created a huge void in the world of music.

Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India," the president said.

Murmu said she had fond memories of having interacted with Bhosle personally.

"She led her life on her own terms as an artist and as an individual. With her melodious and timeless voice, she enriched Indian music for decades," the president said.

"Her music will live forever. Her demise is an irreparable loss to music lovers. I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and countless admirers," she added.