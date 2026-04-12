'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar': Tributes pour in as India bids farewell to iconic singer Asha Bhosle

Politicians and artists from across the nation paid rich tributes to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, with many describing her demise as the "end of an era" for Indian music.
Asha Bhosle, who adorned India's musical industry with several soulful melodies for over 70 years, passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, at the age of 92, following multiple organ failure.
Describing her as "one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known," Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness at her demise.
"Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.
"My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives," he added.
Condoling the passing of Bhosle, President Droupadi Murmu said it has created a huge void in the world of music.
"The passing of Asha Bhosle Ji has created a huge void in the world of music.
Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India," the president said.
Murmu said she had fond memories of having interacted with Bhosle personally.
"She led her life on her own terms as an artist and as an individual. With her melodious and timeless voice, she enriched Indian music for decades," the president said.
"Her music will live forever. Her demise is an irreparable loss to music lovers. I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and countless admirers," she added.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also expressed condolences and stressed that Bhosle's voice will continue to inspire generations to come.
"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family, admirers, and music lovers. Asha ji’s versatile voice allowed her to effortlessly transition across genres, mastering soulful ghazals and traditional bhajans, leaving an indelible mark on Indian music. Her timeless voice and musical legacy will continue to resonate in the hearts of millions and inspire generations to come," he said in a post on X.
Calling Bhosle a "great musical genius," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was "profoundly saddened" by the demise of the iconic singer.
"She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations. She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest civilian award 'Bangabibhushan' on her in 2018," Mamata wrote on X.
"My heartfelt condolences to her family and fraternity and millions of her fans all over the world," she added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to the legendary singer.
In a message posted on X in Hindi, Shah said, "Today is a sorrowful day for every Indian, and especially for every music lover like me, as our beloved Asha Bhosle ji is no longer among us."
Extending his condolences to her family and countless admirers, Shah said, 'Asha Tai' not only carved out a unique identity with her sweet voice and unparalleled talent, but also enriched Indian music further through her melodies.
"Her extraordinary ability to adapt to every genre of music won over every heart. Asha ji, who touched millions of hearts with her voice, left an indelible mark not just in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and many other languages, but also in folk songs," Shah said.
He said Asha Tai's voice held as much tenderness as her demeanour did simplicity and warmth.
"Whenever I met her, we would have long conversations on topics like music and art. Though she may not be with us today, through her voice, she will forever remain in our hearts," he said.
Tributes also poured in from across the film industry for Bhosle, who ruled Bollywood for over seven decades with her versatile voice.
Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini said she shared a deep emotional bond with Bhosle and found it hard to believe that someone so full of life was gone.
"She has made many of my songs so popular with her unique voice and style. I had a very special relationship with both Lata ji and Asha ji, who have contributed in no small measure to my rise in the film industry," she wrote.
"It is a huge loss for Maharashtra and for the whole of India that can never be compensated or replaced ever," she added.
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a photo of Bhosle and wrote, "Unforgettable... Asha ji."
Actor Kajol, one of the many female stars for whom the legendary singer lent her voice, recalled watching Asha Bhosle record a song when she was 19.
"Ashatai was, is and will always be a legend... as a singer, as a persona and as a human being...loved everything about her.. from her love of life, food and sense of humour and off course her first love..her singing!
"I remember going for one of her recordings for a song that never released... I was 19 and she was amazing! What she made out of that simple melody was like watching a film...I told her then that if I could bring one tenth of what she gave the song I would be a great actor... the only word that comes to mind to describe her is Magnificent... Now and forever! RIP @asha.bhosle... u will forever be Ashatai to us," she wrote on Instagram.
Describing her death as a "loss of a legend", filmmaker Karan Johar said Bhosle's voice was unlike any other.
"A voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universe. Your music will live on forever and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind," he said.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee said he grew up listening to Asha ji like so many others.
"Her voice inspired me and awed me in equal measure. There was something magical about it, the way it could hold so many emotions at once with such ease. As an actor, I have always admired how effortlessly she could bring a song to life. Her music is timeless and will continue to stay with all of us. An irreplaceable legacy," he wrote.
Bhosle, the younger sister of the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar, is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.
Her last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Monday.
(With inputs from PTI)