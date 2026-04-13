SC refuses to hear plea against SIR voter deletion in Bengal, terms it 'premature'

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a plea filed by voters whose names have been deleted from the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, ahead of the Assembly elections on April 23 and 29.

Directing the aggrieved parties to approach the established appellate tribunals, a two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi termed the petition "premature."

"Since the petitioners (Quaraisha Yeasmin and others) have already approached the appellate tribunals in our considered view, the apprehensions expressed in the petition are premature. If the plea is allowed, then necessary consequences will follow," the bench said in its order, adding that it has not expressed any views on the merits of the plea.

Nearly 90 lakh voters were deleted from the electoral rolls of West Bengal after the controversial SIR process, with nearly 34 lakh appeals currently pending before the tribunals.

The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court has set up as many as 19 tribunals headed by former HC chief justices and judges to decide on the appeals.

The plea, filed by 13 voters whose names were deleted from the electoral rolls, alleged that the Election Commission was summarily deleting names without following due process, and that appeals against these deletions were not being heard in a timely manner.