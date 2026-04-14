Noida unrest continues despite wage hike; police deployed, stone-pelting reported

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh stated that a high-level committee constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government has been engaging with worker representatives, industry bodies and other stakeholders to address grievances.

She urged workers to return to their jobs and help maintain peace in the district.

Police have also flagged the emergence of several WhatsApp groups allegedly used to mobilise workers through QR codes, suggesting the involvement of organised elements. Investigations are underway to identify those behind the mobilisation and examine possible funding sources. Seven FIRs have been registered so far.

Meanwhile, the State government has announced an interim increase of about 21 per cent in minimum wages for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, effective April 1. The revised monthly wages range from Rs 13,690 for unskilled workers to Rs 16,868 for skilled workers in these districts.

The developments have triggered a political exchange, with the State government alleging attempts by opposition parties to incite unrest, while opposition leaders have slammed the administration for failing to address workers’ concerns in time.

On Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the UP government is attempting to hide its failures, calling the protest a conspiracy.

"The Uttar Pradesh government ranks number one when it comes to lying. The Chief Minister claims that this is a conspiracy, but if it truly is a conspiracy, did his intelligence wing also accompany him to Bengal to campaign? By labelling this a 'conspiracy,' they are merely attempting to mask their own failures. Given the current high inflation, it is only natural for labourers to come forward with their demands. The committee formed today to engage in dialogue with the labourers could have been constituted much earlier," Akhilesh said.

(With inputs from ANI)