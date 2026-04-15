Rahul Gandhi calls proposed delimitation amendment 'attempted power grab using gerrymandering'

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, called the proposed Constitutional amendment for delimitation an "attempted power grab" through "gerrymandering."

Gandhi's remarks came shortly after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the opposition parties have decided to vote against the Constitution amendment bill for delimitation, on the eve of a special three-day session in Parliament to discuss the women's quota law.

Stressing that the Congress unequivocally supports the 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, Gandhi noted that the women's quota bill was unanimously passed in 2023 and is already part of the Constitution.

"What the government is proposing now has nothing to do with women’s reservation. This amendment is an attempted power grab using delimitation and gerrymandering," Gandhi said in a post on X.