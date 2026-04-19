'Modi ji mentioned Congress 59 times, women barely few times': Kharge slams PM's speech

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning an official address to the nation into a “political speech” marked by “mudslinging” and “outright lies”, following the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came hours after the proposed legislation, which sought to expand the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats to enable 33% reservation for women by the 2029 elections, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority. While 298 members voted in favour, 230 Opposition MPs voted against the bill.

In a post on X, Kharge said: “A desperate and frustrated PM [Narendra Modi] with nothing meaningful to show for the last 12 years, turned an official address to the nation into a political speech, full of mudslinging, and outright LIES.”

Alleging a violation of electoral norms, he said the Prime Minister had misused official machinery ahead of Assembly elections in two States.

“The Model Code of Conduct is already in place and it was very clear how PM Modi misused official machinery to attack his opponents. This is a travesty of Democracy and the Constitution of India,” he added.

The bill was linked to the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act, passed in 2023, and required delimitation and census-related processes before coming into effect.