Educational institutions remain shut, transport affected as protests continue in Manipur

Protests continued in parts of Manipur On Monday amid heightened tensions over the killing of two children and a couple of civilians at separate places by suspected militants earlier this month.

According to officials, educational institutions and markets remained closed, while public transport remained off the roads in all five valley districts, home to the Meitei community, and Naga-inhabited areas of Ukhrul and Senapati districts, folowing two shutdowns called by different organisations to protest the recent killings.

Sit-ins were held at various parts of Imphal valley inluding at Uripok and Nagaram locality of the state capital, they said.

Women's organisation Meira Paibis called a five-day shutdown since Sunday to protest the April 7 bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, in which a 5-year-old boy and his 6-month-old sister were killed while sleeping, and their mother was injured.

During protests against the incident, three people were killed and around 30 others were injured in firing when a mob stormed a nearby CRPF camp.

The United Naga Council also called a three-day "total shutdown" beginning Monday to condemn the death of a retired Army man and another person after suspected militants fired at an Ukhrul-bound convoy of civilian vehicles coming from Imphal on April 18.