Clashes erupt during torch rally in Manipur amid protest over children’s deaths

Security forces in Imphal clashed with the people protesting the death of two children in a recent bomb blast in Manipur

Two children died in a bomb blast at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur on April 7, triggering sustained protests across the valley districts.

A seven-kilometre torch rally taken out from Mayai Lambi to Keishamthong turned violent when participants attempted to march beyond permitted limits.

According to police, protesters defied curfew restrictions and sought to advance towards Keisampat, located near key government establishments, including Lok Bhavan and the State office of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Security personnel resorted to firing tear gas shells. Police said the forces were heavily outnumbered during the confrontation.

Curfew remains in force across all five valley districts from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., restricting movement outside residences.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police arrested 19 persons from various parts of Imphal West district for curfew violations and offences such as road blockades and damage to public property.

In a separate incident, a candlelight vigil was held in Ukhrul district headquarters to honour two Tangkhul Naga civilians killed in an ambush in the TM Kasom area on April 18.

(With inputs from PTI)