Disruptions in Hormuz, not distant events, have direct impact on India: Rajnath in Germany

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has warned that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are not distant events but stark realities with direct implications for India's security and economic stability, even as the ongoing conflict in West Asia has resulted in a blockade of the strategic strait.

Addressing the German Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Security on the first day of his three-day visit, he also said the world is facing new security threats, and that technological transformation has made the situation highly complex and interconnected.

"A new approach with the willingness to adapt to the changing environment is the need of the hour," the minister said on Tuesday.

Singh also made a strong pitch for enhanced collaboration between the defence industrial ecosystems of India and Germany. His visit comes amid the West Asia conflict, which has stretched for more than 50 days and has global ramifications.

"For a developing country like India, which relies on the West Asian region for a significant share of its energy requirements, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are not distant events, they are stark realities with direct implications for our security and economic stability," Singh said.

He highlighted that in view of these challenges and their direct implications, India has adopted a proactive and coordinated strategy.

To deal with modern-day global challenges, Singh underscored the need for coordinated responses and trusted strategic partnerships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have placed strong emphasis on advancing this strategic partnership, he said.

"We also see a clear convergence of views at the European Union level, reflected in the growing momentum to engage with India, including through the India-EU Defence and Strategic Partnership," Singh said.