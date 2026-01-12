India, Germany announce slew of measures to strengthen defence and security ties

NEW DELHI: Aiming to step up their defence and security ties, India and Germany on Monday announced a slew of measures including a Joint Declaration of Intent to develop a Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap for the promotion of technology partnerships, co-development and co-production of defence platforms and equipment.

Affirming the decisions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday welcomed the outcomes of the High Defence Committee meeting held in New Delhi in November 2025 to further augment bilateral defence cooperation including institutionalised services Staff Talks and visits of Service Chiefs.

The High Defence Committee meeting jointly chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar had reaffirmed the commitment to enhance military-to-military cooperation with a focus on developing defence ties as a key pillar of the strategic partnership between India and Germany.

The Prime Minister's Office said, "The leaders endorsed the commitment of both sides to deepen military-to-military cooperation through joint exercises, training and exchanges of senior officials, and noted with satisfaction regular reciprocal port calls by the Naval ships of both countries. The leaders welcomed the establishment of a new Track 1.5 Foreign Policy and Security Dialogue between the two countries."

Modi welcomed Germany's intent to participate in Naval Exercise MILAN, and the 9th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs in February 2026, Air Combat Exercise Tarang Shakti in September 2026, as well as Germany's decision to deploy a liaison officer to the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).

The New Indian Express had first reported Germany's decision to deploy a liaison officer who is expected to be posted before June this year.

There has been an incremental rise in military ties between the two countries. In a significant first in August 2024, Germany participated in an aerial exercise on Indian soil, with its Eurofighter Typhoon performing air manoeuvres. Incidentally, it was the Indian Air Force's first-ever multinational exercise -- Tarang Shakti 24.