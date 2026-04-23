India extends airspace ban on Pakistani aircraft till May 24

India has extended the ban on Pakistani aircraft using its airspace until May 24, continuing a restriction first imposed days after the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

With the latest extension, the closure will remain in place for over a year. Since April last year, both India and Pakistan have repeatedly extended reciprocal airspace restrictions, with Pakistan also extending its ban until May 24 earlier this week.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Wednesday said the Indian airspace will not be available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated/ owned or leased by Pakistan airlines/ operators, including military flights.

The ban will be effective till 2359 hours (UTC) on May 23, which means 0530 hours (IST) on May 24.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, that killed 26 people, India and Pakistan closed their respective airspaces for each other's planes.

India's airspace ban has been in place since April 30 last year, while Pakistan has closed its airspace for Indian aircraft from April 24, 2025.

The ban, part of various measures taken by the Indian government against Pakistan in the wake of the terror attack, was initially till May 24, 2025 and has been subsequently extended every month.

Generally, a NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.

Indian airlines are now taking longer routes to various international destinations due to the Pakistan airspace closure.

(With inputs from PTI)